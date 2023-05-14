Has Elon Musk Just Incinerated Free Speech Twitter? with Special Guest Lee Stranahan

Elon Musk has announced that advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will take over as the new Twitter CEO.
Does this new corporate ad revenue focus spell the end of Twitter's short lived free speech focus?
Elon Musk has announced that advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will take over as the new Twitter CEO.
Does this new corporate ad revenue focus spell the end of Twitter's short lived free speech focus?
Elon Musk hired a new Twitter CEO and both the left and right are seemingly ticked off, because she has a very questionable..