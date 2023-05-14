They Are Changing Our Status To Justify Our Genocide

When a fly enters your house you kill it because it's just a fly, an insect, something grotesque.

Society has always named plants and animals in categories because that makes it easier to find information and to catelog them.

Technically, the lower that something is in category the more the justification for its elimination.

Throughout history men have assigned other men a lower than human status so that it makes the enemy seem cruel, primitive, a burden on society that should be wiped off the face of the earth simply because they have been categorized as repulsive.

These things have played themselves out all through history; The Inquisition, The Catholic Purging of Protestants, Muslims murdering the infidels that refuse to become Islamic and Nazis killing Jews and others that they classified as "less than human." Well, we see this same lie coming into view with the new social reforms purposed by the One World Order, and especially the World Economic Forum.

Tonight I will look at these rehashed abominations to show that the idea of genocide of the "less desirable," is strongly considered and will someday soon be enforced.