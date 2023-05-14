Gaza celebrates Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians

There were celebrations in the streets of Gaza on Saturday night as an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire brought hopes of peace after five days of bloodshed in which 33 Palestinians and two Israelis have died in air strikes and rocket attacks.
