Everything Has A Soul. Soul’s Don’t Die!

The body that your in, is just temporary.

Everything has a beginning and a end in our 3 dimensional world.

There are evidence that there is reincarnation.

I don’t know why we reincarnate.

We a have a soul and our soul dose not die.

So don’t be afraid of dying.

I know some of us have lost friends or family members.

We as humans have emotions.

So when we loose a loved one, our emotions kicks in.

But remember this, they have gone cuz of whatever season, from illness, accidents etc.

We can’t change it.

Our soul will live on and maybe in a better place in time.

Just cherish the time we had with them here on earth.

We will end up together in the next life.