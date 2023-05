Title 42: the first day at the border passes calmly after the end of the health regulation

Title 42 expired just before midnight Thursday (Eastern Time), but the border with Mexico remains armored with barbed fences and military to deter the thousands of immigrants still waiting to cross.

The Joe Biden government also activated new measures to expel those who do not qualify for asylum as quickly as possible .

We told our correspondents what is happening on both sides of the border, in Washington DC and in Central America.