Cyclone Mocha makes landfall, strong winds and rain lash Bangladesh, Myanmar| Oneindia News

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall, strong winds and rain lash Bangladesh, Myanmar

Severe cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh near Coxbazar and North Myanmar coast on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rains and strong gusty winds up to 200 kmph lashed the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

According to meteorologists, the wind speed in the Bay of Bengal could reach 200 kmph and an alert has been sounded for Cox Bazar seaport, Chattagram and Payra port in Bangladesh.

It was warned that a catastrophic event is unfolding as Cyclone Mocha barreled towards the Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts.

The storm will be equivalent to a category 4 hurricane.

The World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency, has warned the super cyclone will cause heavy rain, flooding, and landslides around the coasts of the two countries.

The peripheral effect of Cyclone Mocha began over the coastal areas of Chattorgram and Barisal divisions earlier today.

