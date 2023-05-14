Puppy tries in vain to fake coma while stretching on couch

Raven is a giant Great Dane puppy who tries her best to behave well.

She comes when called, as long as there is a treat involved, and she stays off the furniture, sometimes.

Raven has just been for a 3 mile run in the forest with her humans and she has come home exhausted from chasing chipmunks and investigating smells of the woods.

She is a huge dog but she can move with surprising stealth when she wants to.

With impressive silence, she has climbed up on the couch that she is not allowed on and she has stretched out from one end to the other.

She takes up the entire couch when she makes herself comfortable.