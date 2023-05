Scenes from the Evolution Ep. 36: Trump Redux

Tori Mansfield (Winsome Savant), Jeff Norman (America's Sweetheart), Arkady Itkin (The Love Lawyer) and Kevin Michelizzi (Squeaky Leaker) co-host a weekly commiseration and search for transcendence.

This week we discuss (love him or hate him) Donald Trump's reemergence as the center of the political universe.

Intro by Luis Humanoide.

Outro by MAZE and Jeff Norman.

Https://evolver.live https://www.arkadylaw.com/