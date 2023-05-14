Drinking Liquid Nitrogen Through a Straw-Do NOT Try This at Home!

In this video I attempt to drink liquid nitrogen through a straw.

I also show you the effects liquid nitrogen has on your throat and your stomach.

Will it just freeze the throat closed or can it get to the stomach.

And once there, what happens to the stomach?

Would it freeze or explode?

I talk about cavitation in pipes and why drinking liquid nitrogen (or even boiling water) through a straw is so difficult.

Do not attempt to do this at home.

If you drink fast enough you can get a lot of liquid nitrogen in your mouth and this can cause great injury.