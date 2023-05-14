What is a Mother with Grandmother Blue Crow - Inspiring Hope Show #158

Happy Mother's Day to all mothers… those who have borne children, those who have nurtured children in their care, and those who long to have a child to raise.

What does it mean to be a mother?

Most women have the instinctive desire to birth and raise children.

Yet, children don't come with guidebooks or operating manuals.

Each child is unique, their personality different, with early experiences distinct unto them.

There are many determining factors that shape our children and try as we may, there are times we have regrets.

Mostly we have memories that give us great joy.

A mother's love is eternal, resilient, and hopeful.

Mothers give their all to their offspring so that they may grow healthy, safe, and resourceful.