Ukraine 'not attacking Russian territory,' says Zelensky

Visiting Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says "we're not attacking Russian territory, we are liberating our lawful land".

Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.

Berlin unveiled a new military package for Kyiv worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), its biggest yet for Ukraine, just before Zelensky's first visit to Germany since Russia's invasion.