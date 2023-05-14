Debunking Holocaust Denial – The Fred Leuchter Report – #2

Fred Leuchter is an American manufacturer of execution equipment and prominent Holocaust denier who is best known as the author of the Leuchter report, a pseudoscientific document that alleges there were no gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

To reach this conclusion, Leuchter tested for cyanide residue using a type of analysis which was not appropriate for producing accurate results on samples he collected in an uncontrolled manner.

Normally I would say that people like him design experiments to get the results they wanted, but I believe he was so incompetent that he unwittingly stacked the deck in his favour.

His methods were in fact so flawed that even fellow Holocaust deniers have been critical of his findings, yet still to this day he vehemently defends is work.

As someone who has been so vocal in their criticism of Holocaust denial and in particular of the Leuchter Report, it was only a matter of time before I drew his attention and scorn.

What followed was a series of increasingly hostile emails followed by a rather embarrassing and lacklustre video interview of Leuchter in which he attempted to school me on chemistry.