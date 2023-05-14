He walked on water, He made blind men see, He foresaw the future, what it holds for you and me

He walked on water, He made blind men see, He foresaw the future, what it holds for you and me..." Over and over again throughout this Gospel Jesus has highlighted the superiority of spiritual things over materialistic things… He rejects faith based on signs and wonders… If you're with Jesus because of his miracles,… What happens when you don’t get your miracle?… His purpose in coming was far more significant than any one, or all, of the miracles he did to identify himself… So consumed with the miracles, the spectacle, the crowd failed to see who man that wrought them really was... "Do not labor for the food which perishes, but for the food which endures to everlasting life