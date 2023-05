Documentary: Back to Eden Gardening

BACK TO EDEN is a documentary film that shares the incredible story of American gardener and arborist Paul Gautschi and his lifelong journey learning how to get back to the garden of Eden.

The documentary, streaming online for free, has received over 50 million views in every country in the world.

The film ignited a world-renowned regenerative organic gardening movement that regenerates the soil and restores soil biodiversity which results in higher yields with less input.