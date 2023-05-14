Antifa Crashes Pro-Life rally in Santa Monica

A group of activists held a pro-life rally in Santa Monica.

The rally started off with a bang, Antifa tried to crash the rally only to be met by police.

Officers used barricades to try to keep the two sides apart but that didn’t stop a fight from breaking out after an Antifa member tried to steal a pro-lifers sign.

Antifa eventually retreated out of fear of being arrested.

The rally started an hour later than it was supposed to.

One man was arrested after he allegedly ran over a man’s foot then got aggressive with police.

5/13/23