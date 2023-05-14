Be Sure You're Right, Then Go Ahead
Happy Mother&apos;s Day!

I look back on memoires of my mother Diane.

As I grow older, I wish I had her around for sound advice and to push me in areas I should improve on.

I&apos;ve made a decision to get back to church and am very excited about two possible fits.

My heart is heavy on days like these but my head is full of motivation.

I have some very big goals in mind and finally have a blueprint of how to achieve them.

Just like bad things often do, good things can also come into our lives at the most random times.

As Davy Crockett once said, &quot;Be sure you&apos;re right, then go ahead.&quot;