Be Sure You're Right, Then Go Ahead

Happy Mother's Day!

I look back on memoires of my mother Diane.

As I grow older, I wish I had her around for sound advice and to push me in areas I should improve on.

I've made a decision to get back to church and am very excited about two possible fits.

My heart is heavy on days like these but my head is full of motivation.

I have some very big goals in mind and finally have a blueprint of how to achieve them.

Just like bad things often do, good things can also come into our lives at the most random times.

As Davy Crockett once said, "Be sure you're right, then go ahead."