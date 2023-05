Rebecca Ferguson: "I Think I Peed A Little Bit In My Knickers!"

Actress Rebecca Ferguson reflected on her real singing voice not being used in The Greatest Showman and also had the most hilarious response to the viral TikTok of her face that's doing the rounds on social media at The BAFTA TV Awards 2023.

Report by Jonesl.

