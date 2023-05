Ant And Dec Chat King's Coronation And TV Regrets!

Ant and Dec were looking very dapper on the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards red carpet and reflected on their time at The King's Coronation as well as watching themselves back on TV.

They also revealed what happens next!

Report by Jonesl.

