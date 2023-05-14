Sananda - Learn from your falls

Sananda, addresses readers in a message about the challenges of living in the Third Dimension, where duality is a part of life.

He explains that he too has lived in this world, and has been killed for his beliefs.

However, his words, teachings, and love have survived for millennia, and he is able to speak again.

Sananda asserts that there are no barriers today, and that there is a free and illuminated path for anyone who desires to connect with the Light Being they desire.

Sananda notes that many people have experienced visions or heard voices that they believe make them appear crazy, but in reality, they are opening up to the Light.

Sananda advises people to cut ties and allow themselves to experience the ascension, and not to retreat into their religions or succumb to fear.

Sananda compares the journey of ascension to walking on water, where belief and elevation are key to staying afloat.

When obstacles arise, people may doubt their ability to overcome them and sink, but they will rise again and continue on their journey towards the Light.

Sananda encourages readers not to be afraid of diving or sinking, but to recognize it as an opportunity to learn and grow.