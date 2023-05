The Fallout! Spencer Matthews Snubbed By Jamie Laing

Husband and wife, Spencer and Vogue Matthews had a day off from their three kids on the red carpet at The BAFTA TV Awards and told us what happens next with best mate, Jamie Laing after they weren't invited to his wedding!

Report by Jonesl.

