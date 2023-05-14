Billy Best speaks at the 41st annual Cancer Control Society Convention

Billy Best tells his story of how he beat cancer through natural cures.

He lived in Massachusetts and got cancer as a boy.

He did not want the horrible treatments which modern medicine offers and so he ran away with very little money, thinking he would rather die living as he wanted than be killed by modern medicine.

He got to Texas and then saw a news story about him, with his mother pleading for him to return.

He finally did return home.

But because of all the news attention many people sent in letters to his parents with information about natural cancer cures.

When he got home he read through the letter and, based on them, came up with a natural cure system to beat cancer.

It worked.

He totally healed himself based on natural healing.