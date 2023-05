Senator Tammy Duckworth says mothers help keep the country strong

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, who became the first sitting U.S. senator to give birth while serving, delivered a heartfelt Mother's Day message on Sunday.

Duckworth, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and the first female double amputee from the Iraq War, highlighted the challenges of motherhood and encouraged mothers to do their best, acknowledging their crucial role in keeping the country strong.