How Much Spit Can You Produce in a Day? (Gross Experiment)

140118 Like and subscribe.
This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.
In this video I collect my saliva for one day in order to test if spit actually boils in a vacuum chamber!
While collecting my saliva I test out how smelling food affects your saliva production.
It is amazing what vinegar does to your saliva production!
Then once I have the saliva, I put it in the vacuum chamber to test if it will actually boil in the vacuum chamber!
I tell about the story of Jim Leblanc who was testing a space suit when it failed and he was exposed to a vacuum shortly and he remembers his saliva boiled.