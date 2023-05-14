How Much Spit Can You Produce in a Day? (Gross Experiment)

In this video I collect my saliva for one day in order to test if spit actually boils in a vacuum chamber!

While collecting my saliva I test out how smelling food affects your saliva production.

It is amazing what vinegar does to your saliva production!

Then once I have the saliva, I put it in the vacuum chamber to test if it will actually boil in the vacuum chamber!

I tell about the story of Jim Leblanc who was testing a space suit when it failed and he was exposed to a vacuum shortly and he remembers his saliva boiled.