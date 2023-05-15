The Book Of Hebrews (NASB Audio Bible Non Dramatized)

The book of Hebrews is a General Epistle (Apostolic Letter).

It was written mainly to the Hebrew believers.

The author is anonymous, although either Paul or Barnabas was traditionally accepted as the author.

It was written approximately 67 A.D. Its purpose was to present the Lord Jesus Christ as perfect and superior in comparison to anything Judaism and the old covenant had to offer.

The author was writing to a group of Christians who were under intense persecution and some were contemplating a return to Judaism.

He admonished them not to turn away from their only hope of salvation.