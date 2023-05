South Rim of the Grand Canyon, I see God's judgement first. 5/11/23

After the flood, it was no longer the environment that Noah had grown up in, now the earth will have Winter, Summer, Spring and Fall.

When I look over such a huge carved out expanse, I first think of God's judgement and then I think of how righteous Noah and his family were safe on the Ark.

