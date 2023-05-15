Tales of Babylon Movie

Tales of Babylon Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film follows two siblings looking to escape their abusive mobster grandfather, who join forces with a pair of hitmen with a knack for the theatrical in their search for a new life in this tale of crime, violence, and redemption.

Crime, money and violence in London are at the centre of this tale of modern Babylon.

The film stars Clive Russell, Billie Gadsdon, Aaron Cobham, Paul Cassidy, Maria Crittell and Ray Calleja.

Tales of Babylon is directed by Pelayo De Lario, his second feature length title following Jack, which was well received at festivals in 2021, winning several awards.