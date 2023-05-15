Crazy Man on YouTube

THIS HAS TO STOP.

John Falix (or Felix), made a video about how the government owns his land because he's unable to trade it for a Cadillac Allante and he has to pay property taxes.

Somehow the demand to pay property taxes strips John of his property ownership rights -- yet what is his argument and does he have a leg to stand on?

John Falix is known as a YouTuber who verbally fights cops and makes videos antagonizing them.

Is this a taste of his own medicine?

