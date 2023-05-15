Top Swing Trading Stocks to Watch 👀 | 5/15 – 5/19/23 | WEAT USOI UROY TROX SATS MP IPI DNN & More

In Part 2 of this week’s [BeachBum Weekly Trading Game Plan] for the Trading Week of 5/15 – 5/19/23, we share our Thesis, [Price Targets], [Trading Strategy] etc.

For the [Top Swing Trading Stocks to Watch] 👀 and updates to the Symbols / Tickers in our Trading Watchlists 👀 for the Trading Week of 5/15 – 5/19/2023, including: WEAT USOI UROY TROX SATS MP IPI DNN & More.

We also discuss updates to our Bullpen Stocks, ETFs, Options and [Shopping List] Watchlists 👀, based on the [Market Analysis], [Trading Strategies], Themes, etc.

Provided in Part 1 of [The BeachBum Weekly Trading Game Plan] for the Trading Week of 5/15 – 5/19/2023 including helping You [Make Money Trading in May], while [The Debt Ceiling is Looming] 😱, see 👀 why we 🚫 [Don't "Sell in May and Go Away"], and Make Money 💰 Trading in [The Market vs The Federal Reserve] battle 🥊 & in Any Market conditions!We discuss the impact on the markets due to recent events, e.g.

And in how to Pick Stocks for your [Shopping List] to [Make Money] 💰 Trading in any Market environment.