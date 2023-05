New Tampa Pebble Creek Golf Course controversy continues, future still unknown

On Monday, people in the Pebble Creek neighborhood will get one step closer to finding out the future of the Pebble Creek Golf Course.

The course closed its doors a few years ago.

Now there's a proposal to rezone the land into a residential area and sell it to a developer.

There is a zoning hearing master meeting on Monday to decide if that can be done.