Dotty & Soul Movie Behind The Scenes

Dotty & Soul Movie Behind The Scenes - Plot synopsis: Hot shot entrepreneur Ethan Cox appears poised to sell his self-driving car company and make his investors filthy rich.

But when his problematic Halloween costume gets tweeted, the ensuing social media firestorm nearly ends Ethan's career.

Desperate to figure out a way forward, Ethan hatches a plan: he will hire a 71 year old snack cart vendor, Dotty, to pose as his company's figurehead, with Ethan still managing from behind the wings.

But when Dotty decides to no longer play the straw man, and starts expressing opinions of her own - everything changes.

Cast: Leslie Uggams, Adam Saunders, Margot Bingham, M.

Emmet Walsh, David Koechner, Gary Owen, Alexis Ren Available on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, May 19th, 2023