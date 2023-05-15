If I were a Treasonist

Todays episode is about If I were a Treasonist.

All respect to the late great Paul Harvey.

We also talk about the Raleigh Pro Life event yesterday at the capitol featuring Sidewalk Advocates, Hand Of Hope, Live Action, 40 Days for life and Students for Life Action.

As well as Lt.

Governor, hopefully NC governor, Mark Robinson.

So grab a beverage, have a seat and lets sit around the campfire.