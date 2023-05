The Red Shoes Next Step Movie

The Red Shoes Next Step Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a gifted young dancer experiences an unexpected, life-changing event, she walks away from a promising future in ballet.

But the art form is in her blood, and she eventually finds her way back to her old school – though not as a student - where an old rival, a long-time crush, and her former dance teacher help her reignite her deep passion for dance.