RISE UP 5.15.23 @9AM: GOD'S GIVEN TASK TO LIVE!

RISE UP Ep.#107!

What does God want us to do on this earth with this one life we have?

He wants us to LIVE.

Not just be alive.

To live means you are doing what is good, right and just!

There is no way to do that without God in your life.

Jesus is your guide and your compass and the Holy Spirit is here with you holding your hand.

That is not what I saw traveling the country this weekend.

Today we will discuss this and much more.

