Rees-Mogg: PM has broken his promise scrapping EU laws

Speaking at the National Conservative Conference, Jacob Rees-Mogg says it is "essential" to support Rishi Sunak's government, because "the alternative is far worse".

He says the budget, put forward by Jeremy Hunt, "could have been delivered by Rachel Reeves".

The former business secretary adds that the "prime Minister has broken his promise" on scrapping EU laws - going on to say this is "unfortunate as one of his virtues is his trustworthiness".

Report by Rowlandi.

