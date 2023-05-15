UNGOVERNED 5.15.23 @10am: TERRORISTS ARE STORMING THE SOUTHERN BORDER!

A man on the US Terror Watchlist illegally crossed the Southern Border and if you think he's the only one, you're not paying attention.

MSNBC one-ups "Fiery but Mostly Peaceful" with "Crowded but not chaotic chyron about the Southern Border.

A NYC Hotel cancelled 30 rooms booked for a wedding to house illegal immigrants.

Biden calls "White Supremacy" the greatest threat to the US in speech at Howard University.

Joe Biden suffers ANOTHER horrible polling week amid Southern Border crisis.

Democrats are already planning for "Impeachment 3.0" if Trump is elected again.