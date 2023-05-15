UNGOVERNED 5.15.23 @10am: TERRORISTS ARE STORMING THE SOUTHERN BORDER!
A man on the US Terror Watchlist illegally crossed the Southern Border and if you think he&apos;s the only one, you&apos;re not paying attention.

MSNBC one-ups &quot;Fiery but Mostly Peaceful&quot; with &quot;Crowded but not chaotic chyron about the Southern Border.

A NYC Hotel cancelled 30 rooms booked for a wedding to house illegal immigrants.

Biden calls &quot;White Supremacy&quot; the greatest threat to the US in speech at Howard University.

Joe Biden suffers ANOTHER horrible polling week amid Southern Border crisis.

Democrats are already planning for &quot;Impeachment 3.0&quot; if Trump is elected again.