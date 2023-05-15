Daily Tips for Managing Stress and Reducing Anxiety

Lifehack recently offered readers some tips on how to stop feeling anxious and regain peace of mind.

Here are four things they suggest:.

1.

Adjust your diet , Sugary foods, processed foods, alcohol, caffeine and artificial sweeteners all can make anxiety worse.

Lifehack suggests trying these anxiety-reducing foods: , dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, Brazil nuts, fatty fish, eggs, turmeric, chamomile, yogurt and green tea.

2.

Hydration is key , According to Lifehack, research suggests that even mild dehydration can worsen anxiety.

3.

Incorporate mindfulness into your daily life, Meditation and diaphragmatic breathing are just two better known examples of mindfulness techniques.

Lifehack suggests a practice called Five Things, which is based upon our five senses and focusing the mind on each one individually.

4.

Exercise regularly , 30 minutes of exercise three to five days a week can significantly reduce anxiety.

One study found that exercise was equally as effective as medication in treating symptoms of anxiety.

Managing stress and feelings of anxiety can be difficult, but implementing new strategies and reaching out for support is a great place to start.