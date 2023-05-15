Saudi Arabia to launch its first space mission on May 21 from USA | Oneindia News

Saudi Arabia is going to launch its first space mission.

The maiden space mission is scheduled to launch on May 21, with the Kingdom’s first ever astronauts Ali al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, on board.

Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Arab Muslim female astronaut.

The two astronauts are set to travel to the International Space Station.

They will be part of the four-man crew Axiom-2 mission scheduled to leave on May 21 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Saudi space mission, which marks a historical moment for the Kingdom, will be launched from the United States.

The astronauts will conduct 14 pioneering scientific experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide suitable conditions for humans to further explore space.

They will conduct trailblazing experiments…including research into predicting and preventing cancer and a study into how to generate artificial rain in future human settlements on the Moon and Mars.

They will also conduct three educational awareness experiments with 12,000 Saudi students via a live feed.

