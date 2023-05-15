Live Stream Humorous Smart Shopping Advice for Monday 20230515 Best Item vs Price Daily Big 5

Live Stream today Monday.

Great fresh advice DAILY on how to examine a product before buying and even learning how not to buy items you like!

Fun, Easy Going, and Humorous Shopping Talk using One Day Deals Monday 2023 05 15 at BIG 5 Sporting Goods.

TODAY'S TALK {Queen Airbed NO, Sleeping bag NO, Pickleball NO, Shoes NO, socks maybe, collapsing stool maybe, earbuds Yes, badminton set NO, beach chair NO, 8ft canopy Yes, Gel Pistol NO, 3500 Lumen Lantern Maybe, men's shorts, power bank NO, women's running shoe YES YES OH MY GOD YES!, sleeping pad NO, tent maybe, service shoes NO, sun shirt maybe, lifting bar maybe, men's shoe Yes, underwear Yes, basketball shoes YES YES, bland backpack ok, knives, ammo, and more.} Just a quick rundown of the items and a Smart Shopper's review of the price point, the deal, and buying strategy.

Retire a few months early by making wise spending decisions.

Also comments about whether the Host has purchased the product before or would considering buying it and why.

Humorous?

Funny?

That's what more than one Listener said about the earlier Review Sessions.

More real than HSN or QVC.

NEW and IMPROVED with some side-by-side comparisons of Weekly Ad deals that pale in comparison to Daily Deals.