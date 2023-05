Extinction Rebellion protesters interrupt Braverman's speech

Two protesters interrupted Suella Braverman's speech as she addressed the National Conservatism Conference on Monday.

As the home secretary started to speak a man stood up, identifying himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion, before being bundled out of the hall by security.

A woman then started protesting and was also removed from the room.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn