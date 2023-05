Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla SLAMS RFK Jr on Vaccine Claims - #129 - Stay Free With Russell Brand

On today’s show, President Zelensky is flinging his arms around British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak…AGAIN!

President Biden’s got some BIG-MONEY DONORS to bolster his bid for reelection - who are they?

And Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s has SLAMMED RFK Jr’s claims about the origins of the vaccine!