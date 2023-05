REMAKING AMERICA Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep579

In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the illegal swarm across the border represents perhaps the greatest threat to the country in the last two decades.

Dinesh comes to Elon Musk's defense in his appointment of Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO.

Entrepreneur Amy Sterner Nelson joins Dinesh to talk about how online giant Amazon colluded with the FBI to frame her husband and destroy her family.