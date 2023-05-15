Interview 466 with Aaron Gautschi

After discovering the cellular biology of eternal life and the physics of dimensional ascension, Aaron Gautschi embarked on a mission to share this enlightening revelation that has been confirmed by world renowned scientists.

His purpose is to spread the remarkable realization that fulfilling the greatest laws of God, are all that has ever been needed to restore our world back to eternal life in restored Eden.

Acknowledging the inherent unity of humanity as a universal manifestation of heaven's holy love, he knows that each one of us is here to play a leading role in the enlightenment and ascension of our world.

Recognizing that the manifestation of our most divine aspirations relies on collaborative efforts, Aaron knows that teamwork is how we make these most divine dreams work.