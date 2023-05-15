UK and France Pledge More Military Aid for Ukraine

On May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom.

I will meet my friend Rishi.

We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via Twitter.

ABC reports that Sunak said ahead of the talks that the U.K. would supply Ukraine with both long-range attack drones and hundreds of missiles.

These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion, The Office of Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, via ABC.

Zelensky's U.K. visit comes one day after a surprise stop in Paris for meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Macron's office, France will train Ukrainian troops and provide them with , "tens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC.".

Besides, France is focusing its effort in supporting Ukraine’s air defense capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes, Palais de l’Élysée, via statement.

ABC reports that Zelensky last visited France in February.

At the time, he was seeking military aid such as advanced fighter jets.

In the same way we have went ahead with new military equipment deliveries over the last few weeks, we will continue our work, Emmanuel Macron, French President, via ABC