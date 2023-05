Official Trailer for Peacock's Based On A True Story

Watch the official trailer for the Peacock comedy series Based On A True Story Season 1, created by Craig Rosenberg.

Based On A True Story Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li Stream Based On A True Story Season 1 June 8, 2023 on Peacock!