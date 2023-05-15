Jamie and Corinne Foxx to Host New Music Trivia Show

Jamie and Corinne Foxx to Host , New Music Trivia Show.

Jamie and Corinne will host a new show called 'We Are Family' in 2024, CNN reports.

Fox Entertainment says the game show will invite non-famous relatives of celebrities... ... to perform "duets with their hidden famous family member" while the audience tries to guess the celebrity's identity.

Jamie and Corinne issued a statement about the new project.

We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam.’, Jamie and Corinne Foxx, via statement.

We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year, Jamie and Corinne Foxx, via statement.

Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, also commented.

Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family, Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, via statement.

Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of ‘We Are Family.’ , Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, via statement.

The announcement comes after Corinne revealed last week that her father has been "out of the hospital for weeks" after suffering a "medical complication" and being hospitalized in April