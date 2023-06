Defence Sec: UK has to be on guard about President Putin

Speaking in the Commons, Defence Committee Chair Tobias Elwood asks Defence Secretary Ben Wallace if he is "concerned" that "Putin will turn ugly" if the counteroffensive efforts from Ukraine are successful.

Ben Wallace says "we have to be on our guard about the behaviours of the Russian military, and indeed President Putin.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn