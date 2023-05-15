Ja Morant Suspended From Team Activities After Flashing a Gun in Second Video

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was suspended after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video.

The incident comes two months after Morant "was suspended over a similar video," CNN reports.

At that time, a league investigation "did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period.".

"The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility," the NBA said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement after the initial incident.

He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior.

, Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, via statement.

Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court, Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, via statement.

The Grizzlies issued a statement about the newest incident.

We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant.

He is suspended from all team activities pending league review.

We have no further comment at this time, Memphis Grizzlies, via statement.

The time and place of where the video was shot is unknown at this time.

