Number of Migrant Crossings Drops After Lifting of Title 42

On May 14, the Biden administration said that migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen since Title 42 expired.

The numbers we have experienced in the past two days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42, Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, via Reuters.

According to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, border patrol agents have reported a 50% drop in crossings since May 11.

Mayorkas said that criminal penalties for migrants entering the country illegally accounted for the decrease in illegal border crossings.

There is a lawful, safe and orderly way to arrive in United States.

That is through the pathways that President Biden has expanded in an unprecedented way, and then there's a consequence if one does not use those lawful pathways, Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, via Reuters.

Reuters reports that officials in communities near the border say that the expected surge of migrants many fear will strain border facilities and towns is still on the way.

The amount of migrants we were expecting initially - the big flow - is not here yet, Victor Trevino, Mayor of Laredo, Texas, via Reuters.

Others pointed out that while the surge experienced at the border has yet to reach the magnitude of what was expected, numbers still remain historically high.

What the secretary failed to say is, this week has seen more crossings than any time, any week, in our history, Representative Mark Green, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, via CNN