'I don't know what Depp's images is in the US' says Cannes festival director ahead of opening

"I don't know what the image of Johnny Depp is in the United States," says Thierry Frémaux, the Cannes Film Festival director, ahead of the opening of the festival.

Depp, who was accused of domestic violence, embodies Louis XV in "Jeanne du Barry", the festival's opening film.