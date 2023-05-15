Protect Yourself and Family with your Constitutional 2nd Amendment Right

We do have a few men and women in the U.S. government that still represent We The People of the United States of American.

Never forget freedom is not free.

Many men fought and died to make this country free and these men wrote the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and our Bill Of Rights to sign into law the documents that governs this country.

We have sacrificed and continue to fight against domestic and foreign threats daily.

Our guns help to keep these domestic and foreign enemies from taking our freedom away.

The right to live free is your God given right.

Defend this right with all your being!